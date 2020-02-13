Vijay Sethupathi dismisses rumours about him converting people to Christianity

Vijay Sethupathi also added that he hasn't converted to Christianity

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has reacted sharply to romours about him involved in the alleged religious conversion of technicians and other film unit members to Christianity. Sharing a screenshot of the viral message, Vijay hit out at the trolls to mind their own message. He also cleared the air about his religion and added that he hasn’t converted to Christianity. According to a report by New Indian Express, a viral message on social media claimed that Vijay Sethupathi along with Arya, Ramesh Kanna and Arthi is a part of a group funded by Regina Jeppia and headed by his daughter Regina. The claim is that the group is out on mass religious conversion mission.

The message adds that Bigil actor Vijay also gets money from this source and the recent IT raids at his office and residence were in connection to the suspicious funding. The message claims the black money from the proceeds went to Vijay, producers AGS and Anbu Chezian who transferred the funds to Regina.

Vijay Sethupathi who was last seen in Sangatamizhan is currently shooting for Tamil film Master, being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He will apparently be playing the antagonist in the film. Vijay Sethupathi was first seen playing negative roles in Rajinikanth’s Petta. In Master, he’s rumoured to be playing a gangster who locks horns with Vijay.

Vijay Sethupathi will also play the role of an antagonist in director Sukumar's untitled film that stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.