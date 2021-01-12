Vijay's film Master leaked online hours before release, director requests fans not to share videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORVIJAYSETHUPATHI Vijay's Master leaked online

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master has been one of the most-awaited movies of the year. It was scheduled for a 2020 release but due to COVID19, the release date got postponed. Now, just hours before the film hit the big screens on January 13th, Master got leaked online. This is definitely a big blow as the introduction scene as well as many other clips from the movie are doing the rounds on the internet. Reports claim that the scenes going viral have been recorded from a show which was screened for the distributors.

The star cast and the director of Master are certainly not happy. Director Lokesh Kanagarj on Monday took to his Twitter to request fans not to share videos from the film online as it has taken a lot of hard work to make Master. He tweeted, "Dear all... It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it.. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

The producers also requested fans to watch the film in the theaters and report anyone that leaks the film. "Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us," they tweeted.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of an antagonist who will be a college professor. The film will have Malavika Mohanan playing the role of the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah will be playing a pivotal role.

Master was slated to release on April 9, 2020 however due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release got postponed. While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will hit the screens on January 13, the Hindi version will be released on January 14.

The film is releasing as a Pongal treat to the fans with 100 percent occupancy in theatres in Tamil Nadu. According to the government, the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections was coming down in the state. The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 percent occupancy. The decision came soon after Thalapathy Vijay personally met the Chief Minister and requested for the same ahead of his film Master's release.