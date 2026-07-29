Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees a dip in Day 6 earnings; here's how much it made in India

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which hit theatres on July 23, 2026, is billed as the actor's final film before he transitions into politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil action thriller opened strongly at the box office, earning Rs 42.70 crore in India on its opening day. However, the film saw a slight drop in earnings on its second day, collecting Rs 21.15 crore, nearly half of its opening-day figure.

The film witnessed an increase in earnings over its first weekend but saw a dip on its first Monday, followed by single-digit earnings on its sixth day. Despite the decline, Jana Nayagan continues to draw audiences to theatres and maintain a steady run at the Indian box office. Read on to find out its Day 6 collection and how much it has earned in India so far.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 6

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Vijay's Jana Nayagan earned Rs 8 crore across 10,413 shows in India on Day 6, taking its total collection to Rs 143.40 crore. In terms of Tamil-language occupancy, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.73%, with the highest being 31.15% in the evening, followed by 30% at night, 22.69% in the afternoon and 19.08% in the morning shows.

Take a look at the film's day-wise collection below:

Day 1: Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 32 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6: Rs 8 crore

Total box office collection in India: Rs 143.40 crore

Jana Nayagan Box office collection in India and Worldwide

So far, Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 143.40 crore in India, while its total gross collection stands at Rs 167.57 crore. Talking about its worldwide collection, Vijay's film has grossed Rs 246.07 crore. The film has been facing tough competition from other releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Chennai Love Story and others.

About Jana Nayagan

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj in key roles.

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Jana Nayagan completes first weekend in theatres; how much did Vijay's film earn at the box office?