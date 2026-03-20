'Reel to real': Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna meet a little fan at home who asks about wedding invite

New Delhi:

Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have fulfilled their promise of hosting their little fan at their home. For the unversed, in March 2026, a young fan known on Instagram as 'urs lucky thalli' posted a video in which she asked why she wasn’t invited to their wedding.

Responding to the video, Vijay Deverakonda wrote that he would invite her to his home for lunch. On Friday, the actors welcomed the young fan and her family to their Hyderabad home. The young fan documented her day at the actor’s home and shared the video online, which has now gone viral. Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

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