Vijay Deverakonda kickstarts shoot of his next film with Karan Johar

Vijay Deverakonda underwent martial arts training in Thailand for his role in the film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for his next film with director Puri Jagannadh, the makers announced on Monday. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions have joined the as-yet untitled project as production partners. This will be a pan India film to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages, a press release issued by the makers said.

Deverakonda, best known for films such as "Arjun Reddy" and "Dear Comrade" underwent rigorous training and flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms.

Day 1 - setting up the fireworks 🔥🔥 https://t.co/akIso1UcAP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are also part of the cast. The film, presented by Dharma, billed as an actioner will be jointly produced by Jagannadh, Johar, Mehta and Charmme Kaur.

Meanwhile, Vijay is prepping up for the release of World Famous Lover. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with four actresses in the film. World Famous Lover stars Vijay opposite 4 different leading ladies: Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. Vijay will unveil the first song of the film titled 'My Love' today (January 20). He earlier shared the teaser of the film.

The film will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)