Vijay Deverakonda as Devera Santa is here to make his fans' wishes come true on Christmas. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda will turn Devra Santa for his fans

The Christmas vibe has taken over the world and our favourite stars are also busy with their special Christmas celebration. So, while many stars welcomed Christmas with a grand bash, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda had some other plans to celebrate Christmas. Like the past two years, Vijay will be turning Devera Santa again to make Christmas 2019 special for his fans. The actor shared a throwback video that featured Vijay's Christmas celebrations with fans in 2017 and moments when he surprised his parents on Christmas 2019. At the end of the video, Vijay asks his fans for their wishes and promises to fulfill every wish if possible. He asked his fans to tweet their wishes with #DeveraSanta.

Sharing the video, Vijay wrote, "It’s DeveraSanta time and this time, I decided that you will tell me what you want and I’m going to try and make as many as come true..at least 9-10. Let’s try to make as many more possible. Full love, smile and be happy.. and whatever you really want #DeveraSanta.”

It's time again 😊

A tradition that I started in 2017.



This year - you tell me what you want, I am going to make some come true 😊🤗 #DeveraSanta2019 pic.twitter.com/IUdJK9IcmD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 24, 2019

Vijay surely is a master when it comes to making his fans feel special with his gestures.

On the work front, Vijay is currently prepping up for the release of his upcoming Telugu fil World Famous Lover. The Telugu star will be seen sharing screen space with four female leads in the film that include Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. Vijay introduced the leads in the film with four different posters. World Famous Lover will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News