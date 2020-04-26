Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda announces Rs 1.30 crore fund in fight against coronavirus crisis

In his his bit gto help the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and announced Rs 1.30 crore fund today. He wrote: "None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a Rs 1.30 cr fund to help as many as we can. All we need is some love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength."

He even posted an 11-minute video clip in which the actor assured that he will provide employment opportunities and take care of the immediate requirements such as groceries and medicine through his foundation.

He also revealed that he had started a project in April 2019 and wanted to help 50 boys and girls with employment opportunities.

They were given coaching by his team as well.

Vijay happily shared that two of the students have since received offer letters from a company and he is confident that the remaining 48 people will get their offers after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

He also added that he will take care of the immediate needs of more than 2,000 families.

Recently, the actor urged fans to use homemade masks and continue to remain safe at home. “My loves, hope you are all staying safe. Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead, use handkerchief, use a scarf or your mom’s chunni. Cover your face, stay safe. #MaskIndia,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage