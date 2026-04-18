Vijay Deverakonda announces new film VDxShouryuv, looks mighty in first-look poster

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has announced his new film titled VDxShouryuv in collaboration with director Shouryuv. Along with the announcement, he also unveiled the first-look poster, where he can be seen in a striking avatar.

The first-look poster of VDxShouryuv has quickly caught attention online, with fans praising Vijay Deverakonda's mighty look. It is important to note that Vijay Deverakonda has several projects in his pipeline, including Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana.

Vijay Deverakonda announces new film VDxShouryuv

Sharing the first look poster from the film, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "My next is - #VDxShouryuv Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv and his wild imagination and intense heart :) ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love."

Social media reacts to Vijay Deverakonda's VDxShouryuv

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda shared the announcement post, social media users and celebrities have flooded the comment section with excited messages. Angad Bedi wrote, "Congratulations, great announcement @shoouryuv garu @thedeverakonda." Mrunal Thakur also commented, writing, "LET'S GOoooooooo!"

About VDxShouryuv

The tentatively titled film VDxShouryuv is produced by Vyra Entertainments, which also produced Mrunal Thakur and Nani's film Hi Nanna. However, details regarding the film’s plot and star cast are not known yet.

According to the details mentioned on the film's poster, DOP are Alejandro Martínez ASC and AMC. The music for the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Suresh Selvarajan has done the production desiging, with VFX provided by Eric Durst. Sachin Lovaleakar is the costume designer and the editng is done by Praveen Antony.

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