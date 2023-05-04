Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela’s 'VD12' officially launched with a pooja ceremony

On May 3, Vijay Deverakonda surprised his fans by announcing his upcoming project with Jersey-renowned director Gautam Tinnanuri. Sreeleela will appear with the actor in the lead in the upcoming film, tentatively named VD12. The film was officially launched on May 3 in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12

Vijay Deverakonda revealed his upcoming movie, VD12, on Instagram. Gautam Tinnanuri will direct the film. The actor launched the project by posting photos from a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The actor can be seen wearing a kurta pyjama for the momentous occasion, while the actress looked stunning in a yellow outfit as she posed with the crew after the ceremony. Vijay's followers are blown away by his good looks in the latest photos. The actor captioned the photos with "12."

See,

About VD12

According to media reports, Vijay would play a police officer in the upcoming film. If this is true, VD will be wearing a Khakhi for the first time on the big screen. Sithara Entertainments, a famous production company, is collaborating with Fortune Four Cinemas for VD 12. The cast list is being kept under wraps. More information about the film will be released soon.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for Samantha ahead of Shaakuntalam’s release, calls her 'fighter'

Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence saying ‘Aiyoo…'

Latest Entertainment News