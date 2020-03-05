Veteran Tamil actor Suryakanth’s son Vijay Harish accused of raping a woman and videotaping it

Veteran Tamil actor Suryakanth’s son Vijay Harish accused of raping a woman

Veteran Tamil actor Suryakanth’s son Vijay Harish has been arrested on charges of raping a woman and then threatening her of uploading the video. The budding actor has been arrested by Tiruvottiyur all-women Police on Wednesday. According to police officials, Vijay Harish and the victim were college mates and they were in a relationship. The victim made a complaint against the actor following which he got arrested.

According to the reports in IB Times, the incident happened earlier in January when Vijay Harish and the girl were in an apartment in Chennai’s Virugambakkam. The actor has said to have offered a drink to the girl which contained sedatives without her knowledge. Soon after she got unconscious, Vijay made use of the situation to rape her. The report claims that the incident occurred on January 2. After filming the act, Vijay also threatened her that he would leak the video on the internet.

According to the reports in The Hindu, the girl filed a complaint with Deputy Commissioner H Jayalakshmi. The case has been registered in the Tiruvottiyur AWPS against Vijay Harish, aged 20, under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 C (voyeurism), 376 (rape) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page