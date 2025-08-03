Veteran Tamil actor and music composer Madan Bob passes dies at 71 Known for his expressive facial mannerisms, infectious laughter, and energetic performances, Madan Bob drew inspiration from iconic comedian Kaka Radhakrishnan.

Chennai:

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the South film industry is once again mourning the loss of one of its beloved stars. Actor and mimicry artist Madan Bob passed away on August 2, 2023, in Chennai, leaving his fans and the industry in deep shock and sorrow. Known for his brilliant performances both in films and on television, Madan Bob’s untimely demise has cast a pall of sadness over the entertainment world.

A long battle with illness

Madan Bob, aged 71, had been battling health issues for some time, with cancer being the primary cause of his prolonged hospitalization. According to close family sources, the actor breathed his last at his residence in Chennai on Saturday. His death comes after a long and courageous fight with the illness that had kept him away from the limelight for a while.

A storied career in Tamil cinema

Madan Bob was a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, known for his impeccable acting, comic timing, and his ability to entertain audiences. He worked alongside some of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, and Vijay. His versatile roles and magnetic screen presence earned him a place among the most respected actors in the industry.

In addition to his success in films, Madan Bob was also a familiar face on television. He appeared as a judge on the popular comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru on Sun TV, where his wit and humour won him legions of fans. His contributions to the Tamil entertainment industry were not just limited to acting; he was also a talented music composer, further adding to his versatile artistic persona.

Memorable films and legacy

Madan Bob's career in the film industry began in 1984 with the movie Neengal Ketta Vai, directed by the legendary Balu Mahendra. Over the years, he became a part of several successful and memorable films, showcasing his skill in both comedic and dramatic roles. Some of his most iconic films include Thiruda Thiruda, Thevar Magan, Chachi 420, Friends, Gemini, Kannikul Nilavu, Vasool Raja MBBS, and Sura. His last screen appearance was in the 2019 film Market Raja MBBS.

Throughout his career, Madan Bob’s performances were praised by both critics and audiences. His contribution to Tamil cinema and television will be remembered for years to come, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt across the industry.

A fond farewell

As news of his passing spreads, tributes have begun pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Fans and colleagues alike have expressed their grief, remembering Madan Bob not just as an actor but as a kind and humble individual who made a significant impact in the world of Tamil entertainment. His unique style, charm, and warmth will remain etched in the memories of all who knew him.

On this sorrowful day, the South film industry bids farewell to a beloved icon. Madan Bob’s legacy will live on through his memorable roles and the joy he brought to countless viewers throughout his illustrious career.