Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73; all about his family, wife Poornima and son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has passed away at the age of 73 at a hospital in Chennai after suffering cardiac arrest. His death has left the film industry in deep shock and mourning.

Known for his exceptional storytelling, emotional depth and strong command over screenplay writing, K Bhagyaraj built a legacy that shaped Tamil cinema with a career spanning over five decades.

He is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, who is also an actor, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Read on to know about his family here.

About K Bhagyaraj's family

Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj got married to former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj on February 6, 1984. The couple have two children, Saranya and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. For the unversed, his wife Poornima is a celebrated Indian actress, best known for her iconic leading roles in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema during the early 1980s.

She made her acting debut in the acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster Manjil Virinja Pookkal. However, she later left the film industry to prioritise her family and marriage. Take a look at some of their family pictures below:

K Bhagyaraj's son Shanthanu is also a renowned actor who has featured in several films. He made his acting debut as a child artist in his father K Bhagyaraj's 1998 film Vettiya Madichu Kattu. However, he got his first lead role in the 2008 film Sakkarakatti alongside Ishita Sharma and Vedikha.

For the unversed, Shanthanu got married to Keerthi Vijay, also known as Kiki Vijay, on August 21, 2015. She is a popular television anchor and the daughter of renowned choreographer Jayanthi and Vijayakumar.

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