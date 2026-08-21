Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki hospitalised in Chennai, undergoing treatment in ICU

Veteran actress and Padma Shri awardee Sowcar Janaki has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after falling ill. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). More details about her health are awaited.

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki hospitalised in Chennai

As fans and colleagues await further updates on her health, wishes for the veteran actress' speedy recovery have been pouring in. Sowcar Janaki is one of the most respected names in South Indian cinema, with a career spanning several decades. Born on December 12, 1931, into a Kannada-speaking family, the actress has worked extensively across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films.

During her long career, Sowcar Janaki has acted in more than 450 films and has also been part of over 300 stage plays.

Sowcar Janaki's film career

For the unversed, actress Sowcar Janaki made her acting debut with the Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad. It was following this film that she acquired the screen name 'Sowcar'. She made her entry into the Tamil film industry with the movie Valaiyapathi, released in 1952.

Subsequently, she rose to fame by acting in numerous Tamil films. Her films, not only in Tamil but also in Telugu, achieved tremendous success and earned her a dedicated fan base.

One of the notable films in her career was Mahishasura Mardini, released in 1959. The Kannada film, which featured her alongside legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, is also known as the first pan-Indian film in the Kannada language.

A look at Sowcar Janaki's awards and recognition

Over the years, Sowcar Janaki has been honoured for her contribution to the arts and cinema. Her accolades include the Nandi Awards and Kalaimamani. She was also conferred the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours.

Sowcar Janaki's known films and recent work

Sowcar Janaki is best known for her roles in films such as Iru Kodugal, Thuruneelakantar, Batasari and Pudhiya Paravai. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, where she played Rishi’s grandmother. The film was directed by Nandini Reddy, who also directed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram. Apart from Sowcar Janaki, the film stars Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad and Mahesh Achanta in key roles.

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