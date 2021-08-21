Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN Veteran actress Chithra passes away, Prithviraj Sukumaran mourns the loss

Veteran actress Chithra, who was known for her work in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday at the age of 56. According to reports, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest, in Saligramam, Chennai. Her funeral will take place at 4 pm today. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account on Saturday to pay condolences. Sharing a picture of the yesteryear actress, he wrote: "Rest in Peace."

The actress, who was popularly known as "Nallennai" Chithra, had worked in over 100 Tamil and Malayalam films.

In 1982, the actor appeared in a Hindi film titled Razia and later was a part of the 1984 film Ek Nai Paheli. The actress made her acting debut with K. Balachander's Tamil film "Apoorva Raagangal". She eventually made her debut as an adult in Malayalam film "Aattakalasam" in 1983 alongside actor Mohanlal.

Chithra went on to star in other hit Malayalam dramas including Adavitam, Ekalavyan, Devasuram, Nadodi, Commissioner, Aaram Thampuran and Ustad.

Chithra is survived by husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.

(With Inputs from IANS)