Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Reviews: Fans shower love on Balakrishna, say 'his swag is unmatchable'

Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Reviews: Starring Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, the film has impressed the masses. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers. This is for the first time Shruti Haasan and Balakrishna paired together for an actioner.

Balakrishna appeared in a never-before-seen action avatar. The Bimbisara actor delivered powerful dialogue which alone is enough to describe his mighty and intense character. “Appointment Lekunda Vasthe Occasion Chudanu, Location Chudanu… Onti Chettho Oochakotha… Kosthaa Naa Kodakaa,” thunders Balakrishna while giving a stern warning to opponents. Showering love on Balakrishna, a user wrote, "#Balayya Full of Emotional and Love as the mass, The movie over all All time record #VeeraSimhaReddy #VeeraSimhaReddyOnJan12th." Another said, "#VeeraSimhaReddy perfect family entertainer for Pongal. #BalakrishnaNandamuri and @varusarath5 nailed the show. Fights and action sequences are lit. Overall: 3/5 a perfect family movie."

About Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from action and aggression, the film also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses. Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer.

