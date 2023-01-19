Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 7: Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie to enter Rs 100 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Veera Simha Reddy Latest Box Office Collection

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 7: Releasing on January 12, Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie Veera Simha Reddy is inching closer to the Rs 100 cr club with each passing day. The film is faring well at the box office even after tough competition with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu. While it had a solo release, it has also been facing a clash at the ticket window with superstar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. According to the trade reports, Veera Simha Reddy collected Rs 5.25 crores in India on its Day 7 of the release.

Veera Simha Reddy is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark this week as it has been maintaining steady growth. After Day 7, the total box office collection of Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie is Rs 86.20 crore in India.

Veera Simha Reddy Trailer:

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Veera Simha Reddy stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The movie makers promised that Balayya will be seen in a never seen before and action-packed role. In the action thriller, Balayya has played a dual role and the star also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood and Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood.

The songs line Mass Mogadu and Jai Balayya and the trailer of the movie with power-punch dialogues and intense action had already received huge response from the fans even before the film hit the cinema halls. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score in the film has been giving goosebumps to the masses.

Veera Simha Reddy was a dream project for director Gopichand Malineni who is a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. It is not completely an actioner, as the movie also has family emotions in the right proportions.

DON'T MISS

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collections Day 8: Vijay leads against Ajith; Tamil films see huge drop

Pathaan: Gujarat multiplex owners meet minster ahead of release, claim assurance for security

What SS Rajamouli said after meeting Priyanka Chopra at RRR's LA screening? Find out

Latest Entertainment News