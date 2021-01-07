Varun Tej tests negative for Covid19: Thank you very much for all the love and prayers.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VARUNKONIDELA7 Varun Tej tests negative for Covid19

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on Thursday shared the news with fans that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He thanked everyone for their love and prayers. Varun posted a note on Instagram that read: "Never thought a report saying ‘Negative' would bring in so much joy to me. Yes I tested ‘Covid Negative'. Thank you very much for all the love and prayers."

Varun tested positive for coronavirus in December and was quarantined at home. He had shared a health update on Instagram. "Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love," he wrote.

On a related note, actor Ram Charan had also announced on Twitter that he has tested COVID-positive. In his tweet, Ram Charan stated that he is asymptomatic and hopes to recover soon.He shared a statement that read: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," the actor wrote.

"Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon," he said.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

On the work front, Varun Tej recently started preparing for his next film, "F3". The film is a sequel of the comedy "F2: Fun And Frustration", which was released last year.

"F3" also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa.