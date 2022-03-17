Varun Tej's fans gather to celebrate the trailer of his film Ghani; cut cakes & shower love on actor

Follow us on Image Source : VARUN TEJ Varun Tej's fans celebrate Ghani trailer

Highlights Varun Tej stars as a boxer in Ghani

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Suniel Shetty

The film will release in theatres on April 8

Varun Tej who is known for blockbuster films in Telugu like Mukunda, Fun and Frustration series is making massive thunder with his upcoming film Ghani. Film's trailer was launched at a special event held in Hyderabad on Thursday (March 17). He along with Saiee M Manjrekar, director Kiran Korrapati, producers Allu Aravind and Sidhu Mudda graced the trailer launch event and wished for the film’s success. Soon, after the trailer video was launched, his fans gathered in numbers to celebrate. They cut cakes and showered love on the actor.

The trailer portrays an intense sports drama film packed with action sequences, punch, romance, sentiments and emotions. Since the actor shared the trailer on his social media, netizens are going crazy over his look and his massive transformation for the film. Ghani also stars Nadiya, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in other pivotal roles.

Fans in South celebrated the Ghani trailer launch by cutting the cake and celebrating the huge success of the trailer. These pictures are proof that Varun has not only won an enormous fan following but have also made a space in their hearts.

After watching the trailer, one of the fans said: ' #GhaniTrailer Packed with solid emotion's and Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej 's Phenomenal transformation as Boxer Visuals, Bgm score so impressive and it's going to serve K-I-C-K-A-S-S KNOCKOUT PUNCH.' Another said:' Goosebumps. Mind Blowing… Thaman Anna Thaggede le'. A tweet from a fan said, 'Looks like, @IAmVarunTej's sculptured physique and performance will be a treat to watch.'

Well, the trailer has touched 1 million views within mere hours of its release. With massive punching and intensifying action sequences we can't wait to see Varun Tej make our mind blown with his gratifying performance.

In 'Ghani', Varun Tej is playing the titular character of a boxer, who has promised his mother he will give up the sport but pursue it behind her back. The actor underwent a rigorous training schedule under the watchful eyes of boxer Tony Jeffries, an Olympic champion. Ghani also roped in Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall as the action choreographer of the film.

Watch the trailer here: