It's confirmed! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9 | Deets inside

After so many speculations about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding, it has been officially announced that the celebrity couple will be getting engaged on June 9. The couple’s wedding is set to take place later this year. Reportedly, the duo is getting engaged tomorrow in Hyderabad at Varun Tej’s house. The news about their engagement was shared by the well-known Telugu publicist duo Vamsi and Sekhar on Twitter.

The tweet read, “The moment we've been waiting for has arrived. It’s official. Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on getting Engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together.”

THE LAVANYA-VARUN LOVE STORY

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej acted in a few films together, like Mister and Antariksham. They have reportedly been dating since 2017 and there was news that they would get married earlier, but it did not happen. A few months ago, Nagendra Babu had announced that his son would be getting married this year. He added that Varun himself would introduce the bride to the media.

For the unversed, Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi's nephew and Ram Charan's first cousin and this marriage in the family comes after a long time. Konidela Nagendra, or Naga Babu as he is known, is the brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Naga Babu is Varun Tej's father and he has also worked in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej who are presently abroad are expected to be back in the bay on June 1. The official announcement is expected to follow soon. As per reports online, the entire Konidela family is expected to attend the engagement. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, who are presently busy with work commitments, are also expected to make it to Varun Tej's function. Varun Tej posted pics from Rome, Italy recently, and Lavanya also posted that she was travelling. Netizens believe that the couple is on holiday together right now.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's next project will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Varun will be seen as an Indian Air Force Pilot in it. Lavanya, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Tamil film Thanal which is presently in its post-production stage.

