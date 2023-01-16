Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's films enter Rs 100 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 5

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 5: Tamil cinema is making a mark at the box office as well as in the hearts of the people. The two latest releases, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's movie Thunivu released on 11th January as a Pongal gift to the fans. The two movies have been competing neck-to-neck at the ticket window and according to the latest trade reports, they have entered the Rs 100 cr club. A heist thriller directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu fared well at the domestic box office while Varisu released in Hindi on Friday and attracted many eyeballs.

The box office collection of Varisu and Thunivu on day 5 is Rs 24-26 cr and Rs 15-20 cr respectively. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed, "#Thunivu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.."

Made on a budget of Rs 200 cr approx reportedly, Thunivu has been Ajith Kumar's most anticipated film and opened to much excitement. Fans flooded the cinema halls to watch the first-day first show of the film. It is also the biggest clash in Tamil cinema as Thunivu released alongside Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Vijay's film also witnessed crazy attention with fans dancing and hooting in the cinema halls.

About Thunivu

Thunivu is an action thriller with Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with another promising film. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

About Varisu

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appears as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish.

Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

