Varanasi title dispute: Everything you need to know about controversy over SS Rajamouli's film A major dispute has broken out over SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, focusing on the question of who holds the legal rights to the film's title. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi is facing controversy over its title. The makers of the film unveiled the first look teaser and the title of this action epic film at a launch event in Hyderabad.

According to records from the Telugu Film Producers' Council, the name 'Vaaranasi' was registered in 2023 by Rama Bramha Hanuma Creations. Read on to know the details.

Varanasi title dispute: All you need to know

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's team used the spelling 'Varanasi' during a Globetrotter first look teaser launch event, held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, triggering the dispute.

It must be noted that the production house Rama Bramha Hanuma Creations is owned by CH Subba Reddy. For the unversed, the production house recently renewed the title from June 24, 2025, to July 23, 2026. However, it is not yet clear whether Subba Reddy has filed a formal complaint.

Case filed against SS Rajamouli over his statement on Lord Hanuman

In addition to the title dispute, Rajamouli is facing backlash from the Hindu group Rashtriya VanaraSena over remarks he made at the launch event. A case has been filed against him for comments perceived as insulting Lord Hanuman.

The teaser launch event was reportedly delayed due to technical glitches, which left the filmmaker upset. Referring to the situation, Rajamouli said, "This is an emotional moment for me. I don't believe in God. But my father came and said that Lord Hanuman will take care of everything. Is that how he handles things? I'm angry just thinking about it." He futher added, "When my father talked about Hanuman and told me to rely on his blessings for success, I got very angry."

Also Read: Varanasi movie: Release update, cast, teaser and Mahesh Babu’s first look | Latest from Rajamouli’s epic