Valimai Box Office Day 9: Ajith Kumar starrer weaves magic worldwide earning Rs 200 crore by 2nd weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BONEY.KAPOOR Valimai stars Ajith Kumar as a cop

Highlights Ajith Kumar's Valimai is expected to break records of the actor's 2019 hit Viswasam

Worldwide, Ajith's Valimai will comfortable move past Rs 200 crore mark at BO by the end of week

Ajith is collaborating with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for the upcoming film AK61

Ajith Kumar's action-packed film Valimai has managed to impress audiences globally. The movie released on February 24 and is inching steadily towards Rs 200 crore worldwide collections at the box office. It is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 200 mark by the end of the second weekend. This is Ajith's first movie since the global coronavirus pandemic and the makers' decision to stick to theatrical release despite several delays has reaped benefits.

As per report, Valimai has done tremendously well in Tamil Nadu, earning Rs 139 crore since release. Earlier, it reportedly registered a blockbuster opening of Rs 36 crore in Tamil Nadu. Viswasam (2019) is Ajith's biggest hit in Tamil Nadu till now but going by the steady run of Valimai, it is soon expected to be Ajith's biggest hit down South.

Interestingly, Valimai has remained unstoppable despite competition from Bheemla Nayak, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Hey Sinamika and now The Batman and Jhund.

Valimai is also managed to retain the number one shot in Singapore and Malaysia markets, as per Ramesh Bala. However, Ajith's movie has not done well in North India, where it has been thrashed by Alia Bhatt' Gangubai Kathiawadi. With the release of The Batman and Jhund, Valimai's business will be negligible in North India.

Earlier, Valimai producer Boney Kapoor had said that Valimai will position Ajith as a pan-India star. "Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar's movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast," Kapoor told IANS.

Ajith's next AK61 is also with Valimai director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.