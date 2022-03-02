Valimai Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajith's film maintains pace; crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJITH_0FFICIAL Valimai Box Office Collection Day 6

Ajith Kumar's Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is earning huge in theatres across the globe. Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai was released on February 24. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film's shooting and release were delayed multiple times. But once it hit the theatre, the film created magic numbers at the box office. Ajith starrer has successfully crossed Rs 150 crore mark worldwide at the end of five days of its theatrical run.

The cop drama got tough competition from Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar. He is a police officer from Madurai who has come to Chennai and is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers -- called the Satan's Slave -- following their involvement in heinous crimes.

Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business. The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. How Arjun succeed in hunting down the group and how will he be able to save the severely suffering city from the gang of bikers and their leader forms the rest of the story.

According to Box Office India, "the collections of Valimai in Hindi were pretty embarrassing over the weekend and on Monday there was no audience."

