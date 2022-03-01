Valimai box office collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar's cop drama sees a drop; rakes in Rs 110 crore worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GVSTUDIOCITYTNJ Ajith Kumar's Valimai box office collection

Highlights Valimai struggles to make impressive numbers at Box Office on Day 5

Valimai follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar

After performing exceptionally well at the box office during the weekend, Ajith Kumar's Valimai has seen a drop in its fifth's day collection. Despite releasing on a non-holiday, the film minted big numbers for four days. However, on Monday the film's collection witnessed an expected decline. With this, earning 100 crore, domestically, seems a little tough. Talking about its Day 5 earnings, the box office India report stated, "the Tamil film has seen a drop in business and is likely to be in the 4-5 crore nett range on Monday. The film had collected 73 crore nett over its first four days across India and now the 100 crore nett mark looks a task."

"The film had done well over the weekend but the film seems about starpower with the content not being there. The business in Tamil Nadu probably stands at around 66 crore nett after five days." Meanwhile, Ajith starrer has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide on its third day. Reportedly, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 111 crores and it is soon expected to reach the 150 crore mark.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai was released across the globe on February 24. It follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar. He is a police officer from Madurai who has come to Chennai and is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers -- called the Satan's Slave -- following their involvement in heinous crimes. Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business.

The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. How Arjun succeed in hunting down the group and how will he be able to save the severely suffering city from the gang of bikers and their leader forms the rest of the story.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Dagubatti starrer earns huge on Day 4