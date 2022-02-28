Valimai Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar starrer continues to draw huge crowd to theatres

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Valimai Box Office Collection Day 4

The film hit screens on February 24 and this performing well at the box office

After terrific opening numbers, actor Ajith Kumar's Valimai performed exceptionally well at the box office during the weekend. Despite releasing on a non-holiday, the film minted big numbers. Talking about its Day 4 earnings, the box office India report stated, 'the broke records in Tamil Nadu.' Valimai is expected to make Rs. 79-80 crores approx after its fourth day.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai was released across the globe on February 24. It follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar. He is a police officer from Madurai who has come to Chennai and is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers -- called the Satan's Slave -- following their involvement in heinous crimes. Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business.

The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. How Arjun succeed in hunting down the group and how will he be able to save the severely suffering city from the gang of bikers and their leader forms the rest of the story.

Apart from Ajith, Valimai features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney in important roles.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

