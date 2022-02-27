Valimai Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith starrer continues to rule the ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VALIMAI Valimai Box Office Collection Day 3

Actor Ajith Kumar's Valimai, rocked at the box office upon its release on February 24. The Tamil action thriller is raking in moolah at the box office with a record opening on day one. Despite releasing on a non-holiday, the film collected big numbers. Talking about its Day 3 earnings, the box office India report stated, "Valimai has settled on day three after a big drop on the second day. The three day numbers of the film in Tamil Nadu look to be 52-54 crore nett and it has to hit 100 crore to cover.

Director H Vinoth's Valimai was released across the globe on February 24. It follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar. He is a police officer from Madurai who has come to Chennai and is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers -- called the Satan's Slave -- following their involvement in heinous crimes. Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business.

The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. How Arjun succeed in hunting down the group and how will he be able to save the severely suffering city from the gang of bikers and their leader forms the rest of the story.

Apart from Ajith, Valimai features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney in important roles. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

It is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

