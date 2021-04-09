Vakeel Saab Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Pawan Kalyan's action-packed courtroom drama sparks debate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANKALYAN.K Vakeel Saab Movie Review & Twitter Reactions

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan made a power-packed comeback on the screen after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab. The Telugu film, starring Shruti Haasan in an important role, is a remake of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The film deals with the subject of consent. Vakeel Saab has been in the headlines since its trailer dropped on the internet. The video gave a glimpse of the intense courtroom drama and showed Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer, in an action-packed avatar.

Vakeel Saab has stirred a storm on the internet with its release on April 9. While many fans are lauding the power-packed performance by Pawan Kalyan and his portrayal of Konidela Satyadev aka the Vakeel Saab, others aren't very happy with the film. One Twitter user said, "Fights , Pk Mannerisms, Dialogues are Fire...Court Scenes Arachakam." Another said, "#VakeelSaab is a phenomenal fest for us Partying face watching @PawanKalyan anna after 3 yrs feels Goosebumps."

On the other hand, "Disaster Vakeen Saab" started trending on Twitter as a section of netizens called it a flop. Check out-

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's roles from the original film Pink. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju, and Sirish.

Talking about the film Pink, it was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Watch the Trailer here: