Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANKALYANFC.K Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan goes into self quarantine after members of Janasena test COVID-19 positive

Actor Pawan Kalyan is currently under self-quarantine after most of the members of his political party Janasena tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation in Hyderabad as advised by the doctors. He is interacting with his party leaders and is completing the political formalities through teleconferences, according to an official statement by the Jana Sena team.

The statement by Janasena party’s P Hari Prasad read., "The majority of Janasena President Pawan Kalyan's chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by corona. As a part of precautionary measure, Sri Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of his entourage are being infected with corona one by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him. With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of the corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leader through teleconference."

On the movies front, Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of his newly released film Vakeel Sab. The film has garnered top opening numbers at the box office.

For the uninformed, "Vakeel Saab" is the official remake of the Hindi film "Pink", which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted. Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar. "Vakeel Saab" marks Pawan Kalyan's return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.