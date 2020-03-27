Vaaliba Raja actor Dr Sethuraman dies at 36 due to cardiac arrest, Kollywood mourns

Tamil actor and doctor Sethuraman left the Kollywood industry shocked with his sudden demise. The actor who made his acting debut through 2013 romantic-comedy Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya died due to cardiac arrest at the young age of 36. He took his last breath in Chennai on Thursday night. Sethuraman was also a dermatologist by profession and worked at his full-time skincare and cosmetology facility 'Zi Clinic' based in Chennai. His sudden demise has left the whole Tamil industry sad. Many celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences.

Actor Sathish tweeted: "Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sethuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP."

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

Actor Vivekh wrote, "Wt an unassuming lovable decent caring pleasant person! How healthy looking Doctor he was! My heart felt deep condolences to his family n friends. If sudden demise is a fate, then I have nothing to say on it, but hate."

Wt an unassuming lovable decent caring pleasant person! How healthy looking Doctor he was! My heart felt deep condolences to his family n friends. If sudden demise is a fate, then I have nothing to say on it, but hate😭 pic.twitter.com/etcFFJ6V53 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) March 27, 2020

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu tweeted, "Gone very, very soon my friend! Just 36-year old getting a cardiac arrest. It’s not at all fair god! Not at all fair! My deepest condolences to the family."

Gone very very soon my friend!!! Just 36 years old getting a cardiac arrest :(((( It’s not at all fair god!! Not at all Fair!! My deepest condolences to the family! #missUsethu #rip pic.twitter.com/SuRf1RYUVh — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 26, 2020

Actor Khushbhu tweeted about the late actor, "He is my dermatologist. He called 2 days back to know if everything was ok. Ever so smiling, soft spoken, very good doctor. More so a wonderful human being. His world revolved around his daughter. She would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife. So young and unassuming."