Unni Mukundan, Macro star, accused of assault by former manager, police complaint filed 'Marco' fame South actor Unni Mukundan has been accused of assault by his former manager. Know the whole matter here.

New Delhi:

South actor Unni Mukundan seems to be in trouble at the moment. According to the report, it is being said that the former manager of the actor has accused him of physically and verbally abusing him. The victim has also complained to the police about this. Let's know who complained and why.

Did the actor beat his former manager?

Famous actor of the Malayalam film world, Unni Mukundan, is in the news this time due to his bad behaviour. According to the report, the actor has been accused of assaulting his former manager, Vipin Kumar and using objectionable words. It is being said that the victim injured in this assault is undergoing treatment in Vipin Hospital and has lodged a complaint with the Info Park Police in Kochi.

This is the reason for the scuffle

According to media reports, it is being said that there is already a rift between Unni Mukundan and Vipin Kumar. Along with this, it has been learned that the actor beat up his ex-manager because he praised another actor on his social media account. Because of this, Unni beat him up at the flat. However, there is no confirmation of the case yet and no statement has come from the 'Marco' actor either.

About Unni Mukundan

Talking about Unni Mukudane's work front, he garnered a lot of praise from the film 'Marco', released in 2024. It has been included in the most violent films till date. Apart from this, the actor was last seen in 'Get-Set Baby'. At the same time, talking about upcoming films, he is going to be seen in 'Mindyum Paranjum'.

