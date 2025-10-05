Ullas Pandalam health update: Malayalam actor seen walking with support after stroke; wife Divya by his side Malayalam actor Ullas Pandalam, recovering from a stroke, was seen walking with support at a public event. His wife Divya’s care moved fans across Kerala.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Ullas Pandalam, who has made a special place in the hearts of audiences through his acting, mimicry and comedy, is currently battling a health crisis. Following a recent stroke, Ullas is now unable to walk and suffers from weakness in one part of his body.

Due to this serious health condition, he requires his family's assistance to attend events. His latest video has worried fans as the comedian was spotted at a event on Sunday.

Ullas Pandalam spotted after suffering stroke

In a new viral video, Ullas Pandalam was seen walking with support at a showroom opening ceremony. The struggle and pain are clearly visible on his face. His wife, Divya Pandalam, a lawyer and vice-president of the Arikkad Panchayat in Malappuram and his friend Lakshmi Nakshatra were also present.

Fans and viewers were shocked to see his condition. Videos showed he needed assistance to walk and his voice was unclear. His family ensured his safety and accompanied him until he was safely transported back home.

Ullas Pandalam's career

Ulhas Pandalam's life has always been filled with art and enthusiasm. He began his career with just 20 rupees and gradually won the hearts of millions of viewers with his mimicry and humor on the small screen and stage. He gained recognition as a household name through the popular Star Magic TV show. He was interested in music, mimicry and drama since childhood, and his innocence and energy made him a beloved performer.

Ulhas performed on stage shows and showcased his talent not only in India but also abroad. He also faced personal hardships, his first wife, Asha, passed away. He subsequently remarried Divya and they have two children, Indrajeet and Suryajeet.

Fans pray for Ullas Pandalam recovery

His art and positive attitude have always entertained audiences. His health updates on social media caused concern among fans. A viral video shows Lakshmi escorting him to his car after the performance and sharing his well-being with fans. Viewers and fans commented on the video, wishing him a speedy recovery and a return to the stage.

Also Read: Dhanush directed movies list: All films he helmed till Idli Kadai, plus box office collections