Udhayanidhi Stalin's Trisha remark sparks outrage; Chinmayi Sripada, Khushbu Sundar criticise statement

New Delhi:

A major controversy has arisen over vulgar remark made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during a protest in Thanjavur concerning the Cauvery water dispute. The comment, made while criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, is being widely perceived as an undignified and crude remark directed at actress Trisha.

The statement triggered strong reactions in political circles and on social media, leading to Udhayanidhi's detention by the police in Thanjavur.

Stalin's clarification

Clarifying his position, Udhayanidhi said the public should decide for themselves what was wrong with his words. He argued that he had not named anyone other than the Chief Minister. However, critics and several public figures believe the remark carried a double meaning and was intended to target the actress.

Chinmayi Sripada reacts

Singer Chinmayi Sripada took to X to share a strongly worded post questioning this mindset among politicians. She said those in public office should focus on issues affecting people rather than dragging women with no connection to political rivalries into such debates. Chinmayi said she had initially misunderstood the remark, believing it referred to a water connection. She later expressed disappointment after learning the context in which it was interpreted.

She added that when members of the crowd began raising slogans, a responsible leader should have urged them to remain calm and maintain decorum instead of escalating the situation. Referring to the treatment of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Chinmayi said she had expected better from a younger generation of political leaders.

Read the post here:

Khushbu Sundar demands apology

BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar also criticised Udhayanidhi's remarks, describing them as crude, cheap and undignified. She said such language reflected poorly on public discourse and warned against dragging women into political rivalries.

Khushbu said women's dignity should never be compromised for political gains and argued that public figures must maintain a certain standard of conduct. She also demanded an unconditional apology to Trisha.

Read the X post here:

How the controversy began?

The controversy began during a protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute. While Udhayanidhi was addressing the gathering, some members of the crowd reportedly began chanting Trisha's name. He then made a remark before later saying he was referring to the Cauvery River.

However, against the backdrop of social media speculation linking the Chief Minister and the actress, many interpreted the comment as carrying a double meaning. Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu Police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi. Reports said the case includes charges related to outraging the modesty of a woman and promoting enmity or provoking public disorder. The episode has reignited debate over the language used by political leaders during public speeches.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over vulgar remarks on Trisha, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay amid massive row