Two-time National Award-winning actress worked in more than 200 films, also a Bharatanatyam dancer

South superstar Mohanlal's crime thriller film 'Thudarum', which hit the silver screens on April 25, 2025, has been receiving positive responses from critics and audiences. Tharun Moorthy's directorial became the second biggest Malayalam grosser at the domestic box office according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For those who don't know, the film 'Thudarum' is about a taxi driver named 'Shanmughan' who was living a happy life and due to unexpected circumstances, his life turned upside down. Mohanlal, who plays the lead role, delivered one of his best performances in this film. However, the supporting cast also played a crucial role, which contributed to the film.

Renowned South Indian actress Shobana was cast opposite Mohanlal, she portrayed the role of Shanmugham's wife, Lalitha. Her role is widely considered a highlight of the film, especially her ability to deliver emotions with natural ease. But did you know that Shobana is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and a two-time National Award winner? In this article, we will tell you about Shobana's acting journey and the films that earned her the National Film Award.

Shobana's debut movie

It is worth noting that Shobana has been in the entertainment industry for almost four decades now. She made her acting debut as a child artist in the 1972 romantic drama musical 'Amar Prem', where she played the role of a young girl. But she got her first lead role in the Malayalam film 'April 18' directed by Balachandra Menon in 1984. Over the years, she has featured in several critically acclaimed films and worked with prominent celebrities in her career.

Shobana is a two-time National Award winner

She is best known for her 'Manichithrathazhu',' Varane Avashyamund', and 'Kalki 2998 AD'. In 1994, Shobana was awarded the National Film Award (Silver Lotus Award) for Fazil's directorial 'Manichithrathazhu' in the Best Actress category. The psychological thriller features Shobana, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles. For those who don't know, Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a Hindi remake of this film. Shobana played the roles of 'Ganga Nakulan' and 'Nagavalli', which were loved by the viewers, and she even received the National Film Award for these roles.

Moreover, the Thudarum actress also received the National Film Award (Best Actress) for her role in the 2002 film 'Mitr: My Friend', which was directed by Revathi. The film features Shobana, Nasaar Abdulla and Preeti Vissa in the lead roles.

Shobana is a Bharatanatyam dancer

The 55-year-old actress is not only known for her versatile acting but also her Bharatanatyam dancing. She often shares a glimpse of her dance performances on her official Instagram handle (shobana_danseuse). Shobana completed her training at the Chidambaram Academy in Chennai under the teaching of the legendary Chitra Visweswaran.

Talking about the work front, she will be next seen in the untitled Anoop Sathyan/Aashirvad Cinemas project. The film features Mohanlal and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

