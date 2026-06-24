Trisha Krishnan shares pic with Vijay from his birthday; remember their viral lift selfie from 2024?

New Delhi:

For years, actress Trisha Krishnan has made it a point to celebrate actor-turned-politician Vijay's birthday on social media. So when June 22 passed without a post from her this year, fans were quick to notice her absence and started wondering why she had broken the tradition.

However, a day later, on June 23, Trisha put all speculation to rest by sharing a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram. Along with a picture from the celebration, she penned a simple yet meaningful message, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD," along with an evil eye emoji.

The post quickly caught the fans' attention, many of whom were reminded of the duo's much-talked-about elevator selfie from 2024 that had gone viral across platforms.

Trisha Krishnan's birthday wish for Vijay

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday evening, Trisha shared a candid moment of the duo, where Vijay was seen smiling beside a beautifully decorated pink-and-white cake adorned with flowers, while Trisha looked at him with a smile. Another cake with a lit candle can be spotted in front of her, along with several dessert cups arranged on the table.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's viral elevator selfie from 2024 that broke the Internet

On Vijay's 50th birthday, Trisha delighted fans with a mirror selfie taken inside an elevator. In the picture, Trisha appeared in a blue outfit, while Vijay kept it simple in an all-black ensemble.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead," along with birthday-themed emojis. The post quickly became one of the most discussed celebrity photos online.

Leo marks Trisha and Vijay's last on-screen collaboration

Trisha and Vijay have starred in several successful Tamil films and remain one of the most loved on-screen pairings. They were last seen together in the action thriller Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and released in October 2023. Ahead of the film's release, Trisha had also shared several behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets, giving fans a glimpse into the making of the blockbuster. Take a look below:

Apart from Trisha Krishan and Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Madonna Sebastin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, George Maryan, and Denzil Smith in key roles.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan can't take her eyes off Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as she celebrates his birthday: 'To the man...'