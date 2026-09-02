Trisha Krishnan, Radikaa Sarathkumar join Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon for a psychological horror

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan has started shooting for her next project, an untitled psychological horror film directed by Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. The actress recently shared a glimpse from the film's shoot, giving fans a peek into her new project. Notably, she will be joined by veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali in key roles.

Trisha, Radhikaa Sarathkumar team up with Raja Krishna Menon for an upcoming film

The upcoming untitled film, starring Trisha Krishnan and Radikaa Sarathkumar, is produced by Panorama Studios and marks the production house's first Tamil venture, which has officially gone on floors.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "A new story begins in Tamil cinema! Panorama Studios’ first Tamil production is officially on the floor. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon and starring Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali, this psychological thriller promises mystery, suspense and horror." Take a look below:

More about Trisha and Radikaa Sarathkumar's film

The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, known for directing films such as Airlift, Chef and Pippa. The filmmaker is venturing into the psychological horror genre for the first time with this yet-to-be-titled Tamil film. It must be noted that the film is currently being shot in London. Further details about the project, including its title, release date and plot, are yet to be revealed.

It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sunder Aaron, Vikas Sharma, and Amit Dalmia. Whereas Rajesh Menon and George Cameron serve as co-producers, and Abhinav Mehrotra is the creative producer.

Trisha Krishnan and Radikaa Sarathkumar's work front

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in Tamil legal drama Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The film also stars Suriya and Indrans in key roles. The film was well received by the audience and went on to become a box office hit, collecting Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Trisha also has Telugu film Vishwambhara in the pipeline, which also features Megastar Chiranjeevi in a lead role.

Meanwhile, Radikaa Sarathkumar was last seen in Nayanthara’s film Hi. Before that, she featured in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Vishwanath and Sons and Thaai Kizhavi, in which she shared the screen with Aruldoss, Ilavarasu and Munishkanth.

Also Read:

Trisha Krishnan all smiles at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai | Video