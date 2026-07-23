Trisha Krishnan all smiles after watching Vijay's Jana Nayagan; shares happy picture with friends

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23, 2026. The Tamil action thriller also marked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's final film before his full-time transition into politics. Several actors, including Sibi Sathyaraj and Bobby Deol, praised the film. Trisha Krishnan, one of Vijay's closest co-stars, also watched the film on its opening day.

Several videos of Trisha arriving at the theatre surfaced online on Thursday morning. Hours later, she re-shared a post featuring herself with her friends, in which she was seen smiling after watching the film.

Trisha Krishnan shares a 'happy picture' after watching Jana Nayagan

Taking to Instagram, Trisha Krishnan re-shared a picture of herself sitting inside a car with her friends. Along with the photo, she wrote, "One last time, one last dance. The madness that was Jana Nayagan (sic)." The Instagram Story includes a background song, "Kacheri" from the film. Take a look below:

(Image Source : TRISHA KRISHNAN'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Trisha Krishnan's Instagram Story.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn on Day 1?

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Gautham Menon in key roles. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 41 crore across 12,993 shows in India on its opening day, at the time of writing. These figures are subject to change. The final updated numbers will be available by 10 am on July 24, 2026.

Jana Nayagan: Crew and production details

For the unversed, the music for Jana Nayagan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film's cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan, while Pradeep E Ragav has handled the editing. Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The production house is also backing Yash's upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to be released on August 26, 2026.

Jana Nayagan movie review

India TV, in its review, rated the film 2.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "As Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan carried enormous expectations. Audiences hoped it would surpass his previous films and provide him with a memorable farewell. Unfortunately, the film falls short of that goal. It succeeds neither as a complete family drama nor as a compelling political drama. More importantly, it fails to deliver the farewell that Vijay deserved."

Also Read: Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay gives his all, but the film fails to do justice to his farewell