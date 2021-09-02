Days after Trisha Kar Madhu's private MMS video leak, actress drops new song 'Viral Bhailu Facebook Pa'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/PRA FILMS Days after Trisha Kar Madhu's private MMS video leak, Bhojpuri actress drops new song

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu has recently been in making headlines after her private MMS video with boyfriend Rakesh Mishra got leaked online. The popular actress and dancer later requested fans to not pay heed to it. However, she did not clarify who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms. Madhu put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

A few weeks later, Trisha Kar Madhu has released her new song titled, 'Viral Bhailu Facebook Pa' featuring Rakesh Mishra. The song was taken with open arms by fans. They loved the scintillating chemistry between the two. The duo took to their social media accounts and shared the song.

Actor and singer Rakesh Mishra took to social media and shared a glimpse of the song. He wrote, “वायरल Song आप सब के बिच सुबह 06:15AM प्यार वर्षा दिजिए।। . #Love_u_all”

The song is crooned by Rakesh and Surbhi Shivani. Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics and the music is composed by Chhotu Rawat.

After the MMS video went viral, Madhu faced backlash on social media, with many saying that she did this intentionally to get publicity. Reacting to the same, Trisha shared another post on Facebook and said," You all are saying that I made the video. Yes, we did make the video but I did not know that someone will backstab me. Anyone will do such a thing to degrade me, I never thought or I never knew."

In another post, the actress reacted to the Bhojpuri industry and claimed that no one is a saint in this industry. She said that people should not force her to speak up or she will say the truth. She hinted at the casting couch and said that at least she loved someone and was with him rather than going to hotel rooms with someone for work.

Trisha Kar Madhu is a native of West Bengal and made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.