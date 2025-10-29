Train to Busan star Don Lee to join Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit: Report The film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues to generate considerable buzz. According to recent information about the film, Korean superstar Don Lee appears to be making his debut in Prabhas's Spirit.

New Delhi:

Korean superstar Don Lee has established a unique identity among audiences worldwide. He has played significant roles in numerous films, including Train to Busan and Marvel's Eternals.

According to the latest information, Don Lee is set to enter Indian cinema as well. According to Korean media, Don Lee will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming cop drama Spirit. This film could see Don Lee clash onscreen with Prabhas.

Don Lee's entry in Prabhas's Spirit

Korean drama and entertainment community Muko shared a post on its Instagram account on Tuesday. He revealed that Don Lee is gearing up to enter Indian cinema. The Korean translation of the tweet read, 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture, Spirit, starring Baahubali fame Prabhas, is a dark-toned detective crime drama. Don Lee aka Ma Dong-seok will play the lead role opposite Prabhas.'

Fans are eager to see Prabhas and Don Lee together onscreen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Speaking of Spirit, the makers recently released the film's soundtrack on Prabhas's birthday, which was well-received by fans. Triptii Dimri, who replaced Deepika Padukone in the film, will be seen in the lead role alongside Prabhas. Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj will also be seen in important roles.

On the work front

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD, which was a box office hit. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, among others. Currently the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film The Raja Saab. The horror-comedy will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani and Vennela Kishore.

