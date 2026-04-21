Toxic: Yash reveals why his next stands apart, says the multi-starrer hides a deep love story

New Delhi:

Kannada star Yash is set to appear in two major films this year. One is Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a film he has both written and starred in and the other is Nitesh Tiwari's RamayanA. Recently, Yash shared details regarding Toxic and shed light on the film's narrative. He also discussed the distinct style of action featured in the movie, as well as its unique perspective on storytelling.

Recently, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Yash unveiled a glimpse of his film Ramayana and discussed the first installment of the epic saga. During this same event, Yash also shared a few insights regarding Toxic.

Every scene offers something unique: Yash

Speaking about the film's action sequences and its distinct emotional approach, the actor stated that given the scale and intensity with which the movie has been crafted, every single scene must offer something unique. There must be variety. The action sequences should adopt a distinct style, a unique aesthetic. He emphasized that the action must possess depth; you should be able to feel the pain. In essence, it should be mind-boggling, a truly mind-expanding experience. That, after all, is precisely why we all love cinema.

Toxic explores depths of human emotion: Yash

Addressing the thematic core of Toxic, Yash posed a fundamental question, 'Why do we watch movies?' He explained, 'Because, in real life, no single individual can experience every single human emotion. Therefore, when you watch a film, you vicariously live through someone else's life; you gain an understanding of their struggles and their pain. This film delves into the deepest recesses of human emotion, the most profound feelings and the most complex dilemmas that define us. Or, at the very least, that is what we have strived to achieve.'

He further added, 'It is a deeply layered narrative. It is not presented in a straightforward, overt manner. We aren't forcibly imposing a specific perspective, nor are we simply declaring, 'This represents the darker side of things.' Rather, it is a highly layered experience, conveyed through subtle symbolism and profound emotional resonance.' He believes that this very characteristic is the key to connecting the film with the audience.

Toxic release date

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is eagerly awaited by audiences. In addition to Yash, the film features a stellar cast in pivotal roles, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Originally scheduled for a March 19 release, Toxic will now hit theaters on June 4. It is a Pan-India film.

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