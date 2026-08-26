Toxic X review is out now; did Yash's much-awaited film live up to the hype?

Yash's highly-anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres, and early reactions on X are pouring in. Social media users and Yash fans are particularly impressed by Yash's screen presence, the film's dark and high-octane action sequences and stylish visuals.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has received an A certificate from India's CBFC and has been in the news for Yash's comeback to the big screen after four years, following the 2022 release of KGF: Chapter 2. Fans were seen gathering outside theatres for the first-day-first-show, and visuals of their celebrations have already surfaced online.

So far, the film has been receiving positive reactions from fans who watched it on its release day (August 26). Featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and others, let's take a look at what X (formerly Twitter) users are saying about the film online.

Toxic X review

One X user praised Yash's presence in the film, calling the experience "pure madness". Describing the film as "dark, raw and unforgettable", the user wrote, "Dark, raw and unforgettable. Yash's presence in TOXIC is on another level, a visual and sonic beast that demands the big-screen experience. Pure madness (sic)."

Another user shared their review of the film on X. In his first-half review, they called the film "insane" and praised "every department". He also lauded director Geetu Mohandas, saying he could not believe what she had created with the film.

Their X post read, "#ToxicTheMovie First Half Review: INSANE. Absolutely insane. Every department has delivered. So much drama, and every relationship is toxic in its own way. Can’t believe Geetu Mohandas cooked this hard. What have you cooked, ma'am? (sic).”

(Image Source : X: @MRANDERSON2025)Screengrab showing X user reacting to Yash's Toxic.

In his second-half review, the user wrote, "Second half review: The movie takes a more artistic route than a typical commercial film, and the psychological thriller aspect really comes through. Personally, I loved the second half and loved the climax twist. So much guilt, sadness and emotion (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : X: @MRANDERSON2025)Screengrab showing X user reacting to Yash's Toxic.

Toxic: About the makers

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is produced under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations by producers Venkat K Narayana and Yash.

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Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Yash's comeback film hits screens; fans turn up in huge numbers for the first show