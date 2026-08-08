Toxic trailer launch today: Cast members Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria reach Bengaluru

New Delhi:

Ever since the first look of the Geetu Mohandas' film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released, there has been visible anticipation for the film. So much so, that the Pan India film is one of the biggest releases of 2026. Now, the trailer for the upcoming film Toxic, starring Kannada actor Yash, will be released at a special event in Bengaluru today. The film's cast is arriving in the city to attend the launch.

For the unversed, Kiara plays Nadia, while Nayanthara plays Ganga. Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also have key parts in the film, along with Yash playing the double role of Raya and Rumi also called Ticket.

Kiara Advani arrives in Bengaluru

Kiara Advani has arrived in Bengaluru for the Toxic trailer launch. She was spotted at the airport wearing a blue dress, with her hair left open. She completed her look with sunglasses and a cream-coloured bag.

Huma Qureshi arrives for trailer launch

Huma Qureshi also arrived in Bengaluru for the trailer event. She opted for a formal look, wearing a cream-coloured suit with sunglasses and carrying a black bag.

Tara Sutaria spotted at airport

Tara Sutaria was also spotted at the airport as she arrived in Bengaluru for the event. She wore a blazer with shorts and completed the look with sunglasses and a bag.

Toxic cast and release date

Yash plays the lead role in Toxic. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. The film is expected to feature Yash in an action-heavy role.

Yash returns after KGF

Toxic is Yash's first theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2, which hit cinemas in 2022. The actor became a pan-India star through the KGF franchise, with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai becoming closely associated with his screen image.

Four years after the second KGF film, Yash is returning with a completely new character universe. Toxic also marks his collaboration with Geetu Mohandas, with the actor taking on a double role in a gangster drama that moves away from the KGF storyline.

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Toxic trailer release time announced with fiery poster; here's when Yash's film trailer will drop