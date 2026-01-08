Toxic teaser out: Yash as Raya promises high-octane action in upcoming thriller | Watch The teaser of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic was released on January 8, 2026, marking his 40th birthday, with the makers confirming a March 19 theatrical release.

The highly anticipated teaser of Yash's upcoming film Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released by the makers on Thursday, January 8, 2026, coinciding with Yash's 40th birthday. The announcement was made via a social media post, which also shared the teaser's release time. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The teaser is action-packed, opening with a sudden eruption of violence. Gunfire breaks the silence, bodies scatter, and through the smoke steps Yash's character, Raya, who enters the scene calm and completely in command.

YouTube's logline reads, "Get a good look at your danger - Introducing Rocking Star Yash as RAYA Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026 #DaddyIsHome #ToxicTheMovie (sic)." Watch the teaser below:

Fans quickly reacted to the teaser of Yash's Toxic. One user wrote, "Pure Hollywood vibes." Another commented, "Hollywood vibes from Sandalwood." Notably, the film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid.

Toxic: Cast and characters

Geethu Mohandas's directorial Toxic features an ensemble cast. Take a look at the cast and their characters below:

Yash as Raya

Kiara Advani as Nadia

Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth

Nayanthara as Ganga

Tara Sutaria as Rebecca

Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa

Yash cancels 40th birthday fan meet

Earlier on Wednesday, South superstar Yash informed his fans about a fan meet on his birthday. He mentioned that he knows fans have been eager to see him in person, and he feels the same. In his Instagram stories, he wrote, "To my dearest fans, I honestly am deeply aware of how you've been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I've been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it’s ready for you in theaters on March 19th, 2026. Because of this, I won't be able to meet you in person just yet (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @THENAMEISYASH)Screengrab taken from Yash's Instagram story.

He concluded his note by writing, "Even though we couldn't make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send. Yours, Yash (sic)."

