Toxic new release date announced: Here's when Yash's much-awaited action thriller will hit theatres

New Delhi:

The makers of Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups announced its release date on Sunday, June 21, 2026, coinciding with Father's Day. Sharing a new poster, director Geetu Mohandas revealed that the film will now hit theatres on August 26, 2026, during the Onam festival.

For the unversed, the Kannada thriller has been postponed several times; it was initially scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, it was later delayed to June 4, due to the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East, and further postponed due to the global release plan.

Toxic new release date announced

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas shared a new poster of the film and unveiled its release date. In the caption, she wrote, "HAPPIEST ONAM LOADING. Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In cinemas worldwide from 26-08-2026." Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Toxic's new release date

Reacting to the release date announcement poster, singer Vishal Mishra commented, "Can't wait for the world to see what you have made." Social media users and fans of Yash have flooded the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, "Can't wait," Another added, "Ready for blast."

All about Toxic movie cast and crew details

Apart from Yash's Raya, the film stars Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca in key roles.

The film is produced under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, while the editing is handled by Ujwal Kulkarni. The cinematography is done by Rajeev Ravi.

Yash's upcoming project

On the work front, Yash is also part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a two-part film series. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027. In the film, Yash plays the role of Ravana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Also Read: 'No hi-hello': Kiara Advani says Geetu Mohandas banned pleasantries on Yash's Toxic set; here's why