Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Yash's comeback film hits screens; fans turn up in huge numbers for the first show

Kannada actor Yash's much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres on August 26. Geetu Mohandas' directorial has been one of the most anticipated releases, with fans eagerly waiting to see Yash back on the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Coinciding with Onam, the film has generated strong buzz, with fans gathering outside theatres for the first-day-first-show.

Apart from Yash, the film features an ensemble star cast, including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in key roles. In this film, Yash is playing dual roles, Raya and Ticket, while Nayanthara is playing the role of Yash's sister, Ganga.

The day is expected to bring plenty of updates around Toxic, from audience reviews and social media reactions to occupancy figures and box office numbers. Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the major developments surrounding Yash's much-awaited release.