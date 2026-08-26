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Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Yash's comeback film hits screens; fans turn up in huge numbers for the first show

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Yash's most-anticipated film, Toxic has finally hit theatres. Follow live updates on the film's first reactions, X reviews, audience response, performances and box office collection.

Follow this live blog to get the latest updates about Yash's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.
Follow this live blog to get the latest updates about Yash's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Image Source : Instagram/ @toxic_themovie

Kannada actor Yash's much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres on August 26. Geetu Mohandas' directorial has been one of the most anticipated releases, with fans eagerly waiting to see Yash back on the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Coinciding with Onam, the film has generated strong buzz, with fans gathering outside theatres for the first-day-first-show.

Apart from Yash, the film features an ensemble star cast, including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in key roles. In this film, Yash is playing dual roles, Raya and Ticket, while Nayanthara is playing the role of Yash's sister, Ganga.

The day is expected to bring plenty of updates around Toxic, from audience reviews and social media reactions to occupancy figures and box office numbers. Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the major developments surrounding Yash's much-awaited release.

 

Live updates :Toxic Movie Release LIVE Updates

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  • 10:36 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: All about the soundtracks

    There are a total of eight tracks in the official soundtrack of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Here's the complete list of songs: Tabaahi, Madhosh, Waqt, Chingariyaan, His Aura Hits You, Peek A Boo, Father & Son and Blood on Blood.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Trailer launch event

    The official trailer of Yash’s Toxic was released on August 8, 2026, at a grand event in Hyderabad. The trailer launch was attended by the film’s star cast and hosted by Danish Sait. The 4-minute-39-second trailer was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Telugu.

     

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: In how many languages is Yash's film releasing?

    Apart from Kannada, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is releasing in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. The film is also being released in English internationally.

     

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: What is the plot?

    Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic follows Raya, played by Yash, as he rises to build a powerful international crime empire driven by violence, fear and betrayal.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Fans celebrate Toxic's release with fireworks

    Fans headed to theatres for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, where they burst firecrackers and welcomed Yash’s film with great pomp and show.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Who plays whom in the Kannada action thriller?

    Kannada action thriller Toxic has been making headlines not just for Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2, but also for its impressive female cast. Here's a look at who plays whom in the film.

    • Yash as Raya/Ticket
    • Kiara Advani as Nadia
    • Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa
    • Nayanthara as Ganga
    • Tara Sutaria as Rebecca
    • Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth
    • Akshay Oberoi as Tony
  • 8:27 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Toxic is among 2026's longest films

    It must be noted that Yash and Geetu Mohandas' Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes, making it one of the longer theatrical releases of 2026. Before this, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, had a runtime of 3 hours and 49 minutes. Its first part, Dhurandhar, was 3 hours and 34 minutes long.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Yash's film gets 'A' certificate from CBFC

    Yash’s Kannada action thriller Toxic received an A certificate from India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film hit theatres on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, coinciding with Onam and Eid, and ahead of the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Toxic opening day box office

    With the film finally out, all eyes are now on its opening-day collection. Given the buzz around Yash’s comeback, Toxic is expected to have a strong start at the box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has already grossed Rs 57.74 crore from over 18.26 lakh tickets in advance sales, excluding block seats.

    However, its advance booking currently stands at Rs 72.95 crore, including block seats. Notably, the final box office figures for Toxic's first day will be revealed by the end of the day.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Know about the makers

    The Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release Date LIVE: Yash's film faced multiple delays

    For the unversed, Toxic faced significant delays and had its release date postponed multiple times before finally locking in August 26. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Makers urge fans not to record or leak scenes

    Ahead of the film's worldwide release, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups issued a statement urging audiences not to record or leak scenes from the movie, as spoilers could ruin the experience for others. 

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Yash fans celebrate the release

    Yash fans have been eagerly waiting for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, with many already heading to theatres for the first-day-first-show. Visuals from Raichur, Karnataka, show long queues and excitement among fans.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Toxic Movie Release LIVE: Yash's film arrives in theatres

    The wait is over! Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has been one of the most awaited releases of the year.

     

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