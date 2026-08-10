Toxic gets A certificate in India, Yash starrer to arrive with different versions in Indian and overseas?

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has officially received an A certificate from India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification comes ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026. Reports suggest that the Indian version will be slightly different from the overseas cut, with some scenes removed to meet censor guidelines.

The film, which has been generating attention following the release of its trailer, is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Yash in the lead. With its mature rating and reported runtime of close to three hours, Toxic is positioned as a large-scale action drama aimed at adult audiences.

Toxic Indian and overseas versions

According to reports, audiences outside India are expected to see the uncut version of the film, while the Indian release will feature the changes made to comply with the CBFC's guidelines.

The A certificate means the film will be restricted to adult audiences in India. The certification and reported differences between the two versions have added another point of interest ahead of the theatrical release.

Toxic cast and characters

Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Yash has been described as playing dual roles in the film, including Raya and Rumi.

The film marks Geetu Mohandas’ collaboration with Yash and follows the actor’s return to the big screen after his KGF films. The trailer has presented the film as a darker action drama with elements of crime, family relationships and betrayal.

Who is directing and producing Toxic?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The project has undergone multiple changes to its release schedule before locking its current date. It is now scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Toxic release date and languages

The film will release theatrically on August 26, 2026. It is scheduled to arrive in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, giving it a six-language release across Indian and international markets.

The A certification now adds another layer to the film’s theatrical rollout. With the Indian cut reportedly changing while the overseas version is expected to remain uncut, audiences will see Toxic in slightly different versions depending on the market.

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