Toxic English trailer gets thumbs-up from Yash fans, internet draws Hollywood comparisons

The trailer of Yash's Toxic has been released in English, and the internet can't stop raving about it. A section of fans has added that the English version of the trailer sounds better than the Hindi version. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

Have you watched the Toxic trailer in English?

Yash plays a double role in Toxic, appearing as Raya and Ticket. The two characters have distinctly different looks and personalities. The trailer sets the film against a crime drama backdrop while keeping the connection between the two characters largely under wraps. All dialogue is in English, as the makers target a global release for Yash's magnum opus. Watch the English trailer of Toxic here:

What did fans say about Toxic English trailer?

Taking to the comment section on YouTube, fans wrote, "Literally Toxic suits more in English than any other languages", "English trailer is very perfect over all other languages . Now I understand why maker shoots in english", "Honestly it looks more like a Hollywood movie trailer", "This English trailer is much better than the Hindi trailer who else agree?", "This is better than any others language dubbed trailer", "Actually to be honest the English trailer is the best trailer", "English level is peak in this trailer", "I think the trailer it suits so well in english dubbed", "The english trailer actually insane as compared to other language toxic trailers", and others.

Yash on Toxic's A-rated certification

Toxic has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, meaning the film will be released exclusively for adult audiences. Yash has previously made it clear that the film was never intended for children. Its themes and treatment are aimed at a more mature audience.

Speaking about the certification on Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Yash reiterated his stance. He also defended the film's portrayal of intimacy and women's desires. The actor argued that cinema can explore such subjects without turning them into mere gimmicks.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups is slated for release on August 26, 2026.

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Yash defends intimate scenes in Toxic on Aap Ki Adalat, says, 'Jinko takleef hai, woh nahin dekhein