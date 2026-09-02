Toxic Day 7 numbers are out; here's how much Yash's film earned at the box office on Tuesday

Yash's Toxic saw a slight rise in its box office earnings on the first Tuesday. The film features Yash in a double role. Apart from this, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

Toxic Day 7 box office collection

Yash's film collected Rs 8.20 crore in India net on Day 7, taking its total India net collection to Rs 229.95 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 12,894 shows on Tuesday with an occupancy of 20.4%. Yash's action thriller has now crossed the Rs 270 crore mark in India gross, with total India gross collections standing at Rs 272.80 crore.

Toxic had opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. Yash's film followed it up with Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film then earned Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6.

On Day 7, Toxic recorded a 7.2% growth compared to Monday's collection of Rs 7.65 crore. The rise comes after the film witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Yash's Toxic also added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 7. This has taken the film's total overseas gross collection to Rs 40.75 crore. With its India gross collection at Rs 272.80 crore and overseas gross at Rs 40.75 crore, Toxic has now reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 313.55 crore.

Will there be a Toxic Part 2?

[Spoiler alert] A sequel to Toxic seems unlikely, going by the film's ending. Yash plays a double role, and the trailer had already revealed that one of his characters appears in a younger avatar as his son, Ticket.

This has led to speculation about whether Ticket could take the story forward in a possible Toxic Part 2. However, there is no confirmation of another instalment at this point. Neither Yash nor the makers have indicated that the story will continue with a sequel. The film has been directed by Geetu Mohandas.

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