Toxic Day 1 box office crosses Rs 100 crore, but Yash's own KGF Chapter 2 record stays intact

Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has made a strong start at the box office. The action thriller has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, creating a new milestone for the actor. However, despite the impressive start, Toxic could not beat Yash's own record set by KGF Chapter 2.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has received mostly positive responses from Yash's fans, who have praised his screen presence and the film’s grand production scale. Read on to find out how much Toxic collected on Day 1 in India and the previous record set by KGF Chapter 2.

Yash's Toxic crosses Rs 100 crore mark on Day 1

The Kannada thriller Toxic opened in theatres on August 26, among strong buzz, and it has managed to attract audiences across India. The film has recorded a massive opening, with its Day 1 collection crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 101.10 crore across 24,579 shows.

The film recorded its highest collection in the Hindi language, earning Rs 55 crore, followed by Rs 23.30 crore from Kannada shows. Toxic recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 54%, with the highest occupancy of 73.46% during the night shows. This was followed by 56% in the evening, 51.62% in the afternoon and 37.85% in the morning shows.

Despite strong start for Toxic, Yash's own KGF Chapter 2 record stays intact

However, KGF Chapter 2 continues to hold the record for Yash's biggest opening day. While Toxic has delivered a massive number on Day 1, it still has some ground to cover to surpass the record set by KGF Chapter 2.

For the unversed, Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 minted Rs 116 crore on its first day in India. Its highest earnings came from the Hindi version at Rs 53.95 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 26.4 crore, Kannada at Rs 22.85 crore, Tamil at Rs 7.9 crore and Malayalam at Rs 4.9 crore.

More about Yash's film Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead role. In this film, he is playing dual role of Raya and Ticket. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa and Akshay Oberoi as Tony in important roles.

It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the production banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

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