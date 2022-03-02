Tovino Thomas on 'Minnal Murali' sequel: It'll take at least two-three years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Minnal Murali

"Minnal Murali" star Tovino Thomas says fans might have to wait for "at least two-three years" for the sequel of the superhero film as the script of the follow-up is yet to be written. Thomas, known for films like "7th Day", "Uyare" and "Mayanadhi", shot to nationwide fame last December with the Malayalam language movie.

Directed by Basil Joseph and also starring Guru Somasundaram and Aju Varghese, the Netflix movie received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Ahead of the release of his latest film "Naradan", Thomas told PTI that the superhero film will get a sequel, but not immediately.

"It'll take time. We cannot immediately start rolling. The script has to be written, everything has to be perfect before we begin because the film was so loved. It'll take at least two-three years.

"Basil is also an actor, he keeps doing that (acting) as well. So we have our individual commitments lined up. Before he returns with the sequel, maybe he will do another movie. We are keen to do it (the sequel), so let's see how things pan out," the actor said.

Written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, "Minnal Murali" featured Thomas as a young tailor called Murali, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

The 33-year-old actor is now gearing up for the release of the Malayalam political thriller "Naradan", scheduled to open in cinemas on March 3. In the film directed by Aashiq Abu, Thomas plays Chandraprakash, a TV news anchor navigating the pressure of churning out fabricated stories, making him question his principles.

Thomas said "Minnal Murali" helped him reach a wider audience and he is excited to see how viewers receive "Naradan".

"There is a bigger audience to cater to today and I am truly enjoying it. There is no pressure. I chose to do 'Minnal Murali' as it was a fantastic script that I believed in. 'Naradan' is an equally gripping, important story that I had to be a part of," he added.

"Naradan" also stars Anna Ben.