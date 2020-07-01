Actress-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON | PHOTOS

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI TMC MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday took part in the Ulta Rath Yatra celebration organized by ISKCON Temple in Kolkata. In view of the escalating coronavirus pandemic, Rath Puja was organized symbolically outside the ISKCON temple where instead of big chariots 3-4 feet small chariots were kept. Nusrat Jahan performed Rath Puja with all the customs and rituals. On this day, Lord Jagannath returns from his aunt's house with his sister Subhadra and brother Balarama. The entire celebration was done in a very small way keeping in mind the safety precautions.

After completing the Rath Puja, Nusrat interacted with the media and reacted to the ban on 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, Helo and Like. She said that banning TikTok is an impulsive act but have to see the necessary measures that will be taken now.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/mYGXp5thQI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

It was the 49th edition of the Rathayatra organized by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) since 1971. The actress had earlier taken to Instagram to wish her fans on Jagannath Rath Yatra. Sharing a photo from last year when she attended the inauguration of the festival with her businessman husband, she wrote, "Happy Rath Yatra!" In 2019, the Yatra was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Rathayatra attracts lakhs of devotees every year who pull the chariots of deities of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra on the occasion. Starting from the city's Hungerford Street opposite the ISKCON temple at Albert Road, the yatra moves through important thoroughfares of the city to reach Brigade Parade Grounds, where arrangements are made for the people to have a special darshan of Lord Jagannath till the Ulta Rath Yatra.

Groups of devotees make street art with organic 'gulals' in front of the three chariots and enjoy the festivities. However, this year due to the COVID19 pandemic, the celebrations were done on a small scale.

